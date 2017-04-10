Vanmarcke to return to racing action in May
Sep Vanmarcke is expected to make his return to racing action at the Eschborn-Frankfurt early next month, according to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad . Vanmarcke's Classics season ended with a thump after he crashed out of the Tour of Flanders just under two weeks ago, and he has been out of action since.
