Vanmarcke a major doubt for Paris-Roubaix
Sep Vamarcke 's Paris-Roubaix participation is in doubt following his crash at the Tour of Flanders . Vanmarcke broke a finger in the crash and lost plenty of skin too, in addition to the rib problems and stomach ailments that have hampered his Classics season.
