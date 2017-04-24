Van Avermaet uncertain Bergen Worlds ...

Van Avermaet uncertain Bergen Worlds will suit his characteristics

Having achieved an early-season goal of winning a monument at Paris-Roubaix , Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet 's remaining 2017 ambitions revolve around the Tour de France and World Championships. However, following a recon of the Bergen Worlds course by Belgian national coach Kevin De Weert, Oliver Naesen and Yves Lampaert , the BMC rider is unsure it is suited to his characteristics.

Chicago, IL

