Van Avermaet uncertain Bergen Worlds will suit his characteristics

Having achieved an early-season goal of winning a monument at Paris-Roubaix , Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet 's remaining 2017 ambitions revolve around the Tour de France and World Championships. However, following a recon of the Bergen Worlds course by Belgian national coach Kevin De Weert, Oliver Naesen and Yves Lampaert , the BMC rider is unsure it is suited to his characteristics.

