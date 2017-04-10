Van Avermaet still top of WorldTour r...

Van Avermaet still top of WorldTour rankings

18 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Alejandro Valverde 's fourth Liege-Bastogne-Liege victory lifted the Movistar rider into second place in the WorldTour standings although it's Greg Van Avermaet who remains well out in front on 2528 points. Valverde picked up 500 points for his Liege win, to go with the 400 points from his La Fleche Wallonne victory, to jump in front of Amstel Gold Race winner Philippe Gilbert on 1995 points.

