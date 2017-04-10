Van Avermaet looking to bring cobbles form to Amstel Gold Race
Greg Van Avermaet will be looking to take the form that saw him win Paris-Roubaix last weekend into the hilly Classics, as he leads BMC Racing at Sunday's Amstel Gold Race . Van Avermaet has not started the Dutch race in two years after missing last season's edition following his crash at the Tour of Flanders.
