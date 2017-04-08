Valverde adds Basque Country title to superb start to season
Alejandro Valverde won the Tour of Basque Country after holding off defending champion Alberto Contador in the decisive time trial on Saturday

EIBAR, Spain - Alejandro Valverde won the Tour of Basque Country after holding off defending champion Alberto Contador in the decisive time trial on Saturday. Valverde won the six-day race in northern Spain by 17 seconds from Contador, the two-time Tour de France winner.
