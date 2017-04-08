Valverde adds Basque Country title to...

Valverde adds Basque Country title to superb start to season

12 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Alejandro Valverde won the Tour of Basque Country after holding off defending champion Alberto Contador in the decisive time trial on Saturday Valverde adds Basque Country title to superb start to season Alejandro Valverde won the Tour of Basque Country after holding off defending champion Alberto Contador in the decisive time trial on Saturday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ojD0Qx EIBAR, Spain - Alejandro Valverde won the Tour of Basque Country after holding off defending champion Alberto Contador in the decisive time trial on Saturday. Valverde won the six-day race in northern Spain by 17 seconds from Contador, the two-time Tour de France winner.

