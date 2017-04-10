US says strike on Syria destroyed fif...

US says strike on Syria destroyed fifth of Assad's jets

18 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Last week's US strike on a Syrian air base destroyed a fifth of President Bashar al-Assad's working warplanes, Pentagon chief James Mattis has said. "The assessment of the Department of Defense is that the strike resulted in the damage or destruction of fuel and ammunition sites, air defense capabilities, and 20 percent of Syria's operational aircraft," Mattis said in a statement on Monday.

