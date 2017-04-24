US Defense Seca y Mattis in Afghanistan to discuss war needs
Retired Marine Corps general James Mattis testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on his nomination to be the next secretary of defense in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on January 12, 2017. / AFP / Mandel Ngan Retired Marine Corps general James Mattis testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on his nomination to be the next secretary of defense in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on January 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC