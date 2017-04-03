UCI implements rider safety features ...

UCI implements rider safety features for final kilometer

Read more: Cycling News

Nearly two years to the day since a fixed post in the road caused a crash that seriously injured Peter Stetina and Sergio Pardilla during the 2015 Vuelta al Pais Vasco, the UCI has updated its specification for WorldTour race organisers, implementing a number of safety recommendations that include regulations for the final kilometer of courses. Riders organisations such as the ANAPRC and the CPA have advocated for the measures since this crash and the death of Antoine Demoitie in last year's Gent-Wevelgem.

