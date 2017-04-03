UCI considering lowering bike weight limit - News Shorts

A new weight limit could be in place for the 2018 season as the UCI considers lowering the current limit of 6.8kg, according to a report on bike-eu.com . Reporting from the Taipei Cycle Show last month, bike-eu.com said the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry has been working with the UCI on issues such as the weight limit, the 3:1 ratio for frames and forks, and use of disc brakes in the pro peloton.

