Track Worlds: Relegation sinks Glaetz...

Track Worlds: Relegation sinks Glaetzer's bid for sprint podium

9 hrs ago

Matthew Glaetzer of Australia competes with New Zealand's Ethan Mitchell in the men's sprint quarter-finals at the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships Matthew Glaetzer of Australia competes in Men's Sprint Qualifying on Day 3 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships Patrick Constable of Australia competes in Men's Sprint Qualifying on Day 3 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships Denis Dmitriev of Russia celebrates after winning Men's Sprint Final on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships Australian Matthew Glaetzer's attempt to add a second consecutive podium result in the men's sprint at the UCI Track World Championships was cut short Saturday when officials relegated him for irregular riding during his quarterfinal match with New Zealand's Ethan Mitchell.

Chicago, IL

