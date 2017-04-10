Track Worlds: Relegation sinks Glaetzer's bid for sprint podium
Matthew Glaetzer of Australia competes with New Zealand's Ethan Mitchell in the men's sprint quarter-finals at the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships Matthew Glaetzer of Australia competes in Men's Sprint Qualifying on Day 3 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships Patrick Constable of Australia competes in Men's Sprint Qualifying on Day 3 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships Denis Dmitriev of Russia celebrates after winning Men's Sprint Final on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships Australian Matthew Glaetzer's attempt to add a second consecutive podium result in the men's sprint at the UCI Track World Championships was cut short Saturday when officials relegated him for irregular riding during his quarterfinal match with New Zealand's Ethan Mitchell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC