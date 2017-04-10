Track Worlds: Britain team misses out on team pursuit medal
Great Britain will not compete for a medal in the women's Team Pursuit at the World Track Championships in Hong Kong after posting the fifth fastest time in round one. Defending champions, the United States, will compete against Australia in the gold medal stand-off, while a strong Italy will ride against New Zealand for the bronze.
