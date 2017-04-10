Track Worlds: Australia add five to m...

Track Worlds: Australia add five to medal tally on day 3

Read more: Cycling News

The Australians cemented their domination of the 2017 UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong on Friday , more than doubling their medal tally from the first two days of racing. The team added five medals in one day: two gold, one silver and two bronze.

