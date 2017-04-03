Tour of Flanders: Vanmarcke's unlucky streak continues

Sep Vanmarcke was an outside favourite for Sunday's Tour of Flanders , having twice finished on the podium in the Ronde and once in Paris-Roubaix, but a crash descending the Muur put an end to his hopes for victory. Vanmarcke moved from the LottoNL-Jumbo team to Cannondale-Drapac this year, hoping to be better supported in his races.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.