Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Thomas Voeckler relishing title defence

Defending champion Thomas Voeckler is hoping to go out on a high as he continues to wind down his career at this weekend's Tour de Yorkshire. The Frenchman, who will ride his 15th and final Tour de France in July, get his defence under way in Friday's first stage from Bridlington to Scarborough.

