Thousands remember Michele Scarponi at his funeral in Filottrano
Thousands of family, friends and tifosi lined the roads as Michele Scarponi 's funeral procession made its way from a service in the local football stadium to the cemetery in Filottrano on Tuesday, with those gathered saying goodbye with applause for the charismatic Astana rider, who was killed on Saturday while training near his home. World champion Peter Sagan was among the riders who attended, but said he was "not here as a world champion, but as a friend".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC