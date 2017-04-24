Thousands remember Michele Scarponi a...

Thousands remember Michele Scarponi at his funeral in Filottrano

Thousands of family, friends and tifosi lined the roads as Michele Scarponi 's funeral procession made its way from a service in the local football stadium to the cemetery in Filottrano on Tuesday, with those gathered saying goodbye with applause for the charismatic Astana rider, who was killed on Saturday while training near his home. World champion Peter Sagan was among the riders who attended, but said he was "not here as a world champion, but as a friend".

