Thomas discovers his form and confidence at the Tour of the Alps

Geraint Thomas finished an impressive second on the first uphill finish of the Tour of the Alps , happy to have the legs and the courage to ride aggressively after a month away from racing and a block of hard altitude training in his legs. Team Sky has only six riders at the Tour of the Alps two fewer than every other team but they protected Thomas on the fast run-in to the climb to the finish above Innsbruck and then Thomas made a strong move with two kilometres to go.

