Team Sunweb announce long list for Giro d'Italia
Team Sunweb have announced a long list of riders for the Giro d'Italia , with 11 riders in the frame to support Tom Dumoulin 's bid for the pink jersey. There were 13 riders named on the long list on Wednesday, including Dumoulin and Wilco Kelderman , who both confirmed their participation at the 100th corsa rosa back in January.
