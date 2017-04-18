Team Sky's Geraint Thomas wins Tour of the Alps
Geraint Thomas on Friday completed victory in the Tour of the Alps stage race to show his form ahead of the Giro d'Italia. Team Sky's Thomas triumphed in the five-day race, previously known as the Giro del Trentino, to take one of the biggest wins of his career.
