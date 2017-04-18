Team Sky take charge at the Tour of the Alps

Team Sky dominated stage 3 of the Tour of Alps with Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa finishing first and second in Funes, with the Welshman taking the fuchsia-coloured leader's jersey from Thibaut Pinot staking his claim to overall victory with two stages remaining. While Thomas and Landa impressed as they went on the attack on the climb to the finish, it was the collective strength of Team Sky that must have hurt the morale of their rivals.

