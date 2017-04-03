Steve Tilford dies in car accident
American Kevin Hines tries to reel in Steve Tilford in the men's 50-54 race but finished a strong 2nd place at the UCI Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships in Louisville, KY on Saturday. Steve Tilford, 57, the first US mountain bike national champion in 1983 and hall of fame inductee, was killed early Wednesday in a traffic accident in eastern Utah.
