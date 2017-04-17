Sport24.co.za | Other sports have 'bu...

Sport24.co.za | Other sports have 'bullies' too - UCI boss

World cycling chief Brian Cookson said he didn't recognise dark accounts of a "culture of fear" in the British team but pointed out that sport is strewn with tough leaders who could be viewed as bullies. The Union Cycliste Internationale president was speaking ahead of the completion of an independent review into British Cycling after former rider Jess Varnish accused coaches of sexism and bullying.

