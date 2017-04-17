Sport24.co.za | Other sports have 'bullies' too - UCI boss
World cycling chief Brian Cookson said he didn't recognise dark accounts of a "culture of fear" in the British team but pointed out that sport is strewn with tough leaders who could be viewed as bullies. The Union Cycliste Internationale president was speaking ahead of the completion of an independent review into British Cycling after former rider Jess Varnish accused coaches of sexism and bullying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC