Sport24.co.za | Aru out of Giro d'Italia with knee injury
Italian Fabio Aru has been forced out of next month's Giro d'Italia, which starts on his native island of Sardinia as part of celebrations for the 100th edition, his Astana team said on Monday. Aru, who was set to challenge defending champion Vincenzo Nibali for the pink jersey, crashed and hurt his knee while training in Spain last week.
