Specialized makes limited edition Allez Sprint frames for Red Hook Crit
A closer look at the track frame's Smart Weld Joints, which move the welds away from the high-stress areas Sliding dropouts and a crazy paint job, if that doesn't describe the Red Hook Crit to a tee, we don't know what does A decade ago, the Red Hook Criterium was organised to celebrate David Trimble's 26th birthday and was held with no sponsors, promotion, prizes or permits. Now, it has become one of the most hyped and exciting unsanctioned events; known for high octane, gearless and brakeless racing, and of course, the epic crashes, with races in the US and Europe.
