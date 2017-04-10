Specialized founder says in two years everyone will be on disc-equipped bikes

Specialized Bicycle Components' founder and chairman Mike Sinyard says he believes that in two years time everyone in the pro peloton will be riding bikes equipped with disc brakes because they are a logical evolution for the industry. In a video interview with L a Gazzetta dello Sport that was published on Tuesday, Sinyard said disc brakes are safer than rim brakes because they bring a more precise level of control, and he disputed riders' claims that they are dangerous because of a perceived potential for cutting riders during crashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.