Specialized accepts blame for Niki Terpstra's Paris-Roubaix wreck
A failed pre-production component in Niki Terpstra's Specialized Roubaix was to blame for his crash at this year's Paris-Roubiax Unlike other racers using the Specialized Roubaix, Terpstra opted to use a rigid cartridge in place of the suspension steerer system known as Future Shock A pre-production part and a chain of miscommunications lead to a crash that took Quick-Step Floors racer Niki Terpstra out of this year's Paris-Roubaix , according to Specialized. Like many riders sponsored by Specialized, Terpstra tackled the cobbles aboard the new Roubaix , which uses a spring housed in a cartridge in the steerer tube to provide 20mm of suspension to take the edge off rough roads.
