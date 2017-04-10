Sho-Air Twenty20 bikes stolen, $10,00...

Sho-Air Twenty20 bikes stolen, $10,000 reward - Women's News Shorts

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Nine of the Sho-Air Twenty20 team's Felt bikes were stolen last week from a trailer at City Cycle in Marin County, and the team has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the thieves and the safe return of the equipment. The bikes included four Felt DA time trial bikes painted black with red accents, equipped with SRAM Red groupsets, Quarq power meters, Zipp Super 9 clincher rear disc wheels and 808 front wheels, Kenda tires and Prologo saddles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,697 • Total comments across all topics: 280,238,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC