Sho-Air Twenty20 bikes stolen, $10,000 reward - Women's News Shorts

Nine of the Sho-Air Twenty20 team's Felt bikes were stolen last week from a trailer at City Cycle in Marin County, and the team has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the thieves and the safe return of the equipment. The bikes included four Felt DA time trial bikes painted black with red accents, equipped with SRAM Red groupsets, Quarq power meters, Zipp Super 9 clincher rear disc wheels and 808 front wheels, Kenda tires and Prologo saddles.

