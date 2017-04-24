Serge Pauwels celebrates Tour de Yorkshire victory

Dimension Data's Omar Fraile and Serge Pauwels come in together as Pauwels takes the overall Tour de Yorkshire victory SERGE Pauwels' first career win counted double as the Belgian ended a long wait for victory by taking the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire and with it the general classification. The 33-year-old Belgian attacked off the top of the Cote de Wigtwizzle, the second of four categorised climbs in the final 22 kilometres of the 194.5km stage from Bradford to Fox Valley near Sheffield, and stayed away to cross the line just in front of Dimension Data team-mate Omar Fraile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.