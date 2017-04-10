Schneider sisters leave Team Illuminate
Schneider sisters Samantha and Skylar announced on Instagram last week that they have left Team Illuminate, a first-year US-registered UCI women's program, after racing just one local event in California. Both talented sprinters, Skylar, 18, was second at the UCI Road World Championships junior road race in Doha, Qatar, in October and fourth in the junior time trial.
