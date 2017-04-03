Sagan ready for Paris-Roubaix after final recon ride - Gallery

Sagan ready for Paris-Roubaix after f...

Sagan ready for Paris-Roubaix after final recon ride

Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates did their final recon ride on the pav of Paris-Roubaix on Thursday, testing their bikes and legs before Sunday's final Classic on the cobbles. On Friday morning the team rode 50km on normal roads, heading south into France and towards Compigne for the start of Paris-Roubaix from their base in Belgium.

