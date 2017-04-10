Sagan: I can't be happy with the results I've had this spring

Peter Sagan rode around the Roubaix velodrome shaking his head is disappointment after finishing several minutes behind winner Greg Van Avermaet at Paris-Roubaix and then he kept riding, letting out a few bursts of anger as he rode towards the Bora-Hansgrohe team bus, which was parked outside. His wife Katarina, his father and many friends waited outside the bus but Sagan needed time to recover from his huge effort and time to recover from the disappointment of going on the attack twice but then two puncturing twice in key moments of the race.

