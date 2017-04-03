Sagan has final word on Tour of Flanders crash

After seeing a video posted by a Belgian fan, Peter Sagan has concluded that his race-ending crash on the Tour of Flanders ' Oude Kwaremont was the result of a spectator's jacket that was hanging over the barriers and caught his left arm as he brushed past on the verge adjacent to the cobblestones. Sagan , Greg Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen were chasing less than a minute behind lone leader and eventual race winner Philippe Gilbert when Sagan crashed, taking down his two companions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.