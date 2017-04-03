Sagan has final word on Tour of Flanders crash
After seeing a video posted by a Belgian fan, Peter Sagan has concluded that his race-ending crash on the Tour of Flanders ' Oude Kwaremont was the result of a spectator's jacket that was hanging over the barriers and caught his left arm as he brushed past on the verge adjacent to the cobblestones. Sagan , Greg Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen were chasing less than a minute behind lone leader and eventual race winner Philippe Gilbert when Sagan crashed, taking down his two companions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar 4
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC