Sagan has final word on Tour of Fland...

Sagan has final word on Tour of Flanders crash

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

After seeing a video posted by a Belgian fan, Peter Sagan has concluded that his race-ending crash on the Tour of Flanders ' Oude Kwaremont was the result of a spectator's jacket that was hanging over the barriers and caught his left arm as he brushed past on the verge adjacent to the cobblestones. Sagan , Greg Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen were chasing less than a minute behind lone leader and eventual race winner Philippe Gilbert when Sagan crashed, taking down his two companions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar 4 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,507 • Total comments across all topics: 280,042,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC