Ryan Downey racks up six goals in Mon...

Ryan Downey racks up six goals in Monsignor Farrell lacrosse victory

4 hrs ago

Ryan Downey tallied six goals in Monsignor Farrell's 14-0 CHSAA lacrosse win over the visiting Bishop Loughlin Tuesday. Michael Travers, James Dalbora and Brian Goldin scored two goals apiece, while Tyler Wren and Jonathan Shearin added one each.

Chicago, IL

