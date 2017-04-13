Russian Federation and New Zealand win gold at track cycling worlds
Azizul managed to finish the race in 10.253 seconds, followed by Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata from Colombia and Tomas Babek from Czech Republic in second and third respectively, to earn the elusive gold medal. Burke, Kian Emadi, Mark Stewart and Ollie Wood missed out on the podium in the four-rider, four-kilometres event, clocking three minutes 58.566 seconds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC