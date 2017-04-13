Russian Federation and New Zealand wi...

Russian Federation and New Zealand win gold at track cycling worlds

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Azizul managed to finish the race in 10.253 seconds, followed by Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata from Colombia and Tomas Babek from Czech Republic in second and third respectively, to earn the elusive gold medal. Burke, Kian Emadi, Mark Stewart and Ollie Wood missed out on the podium in the four-rider, four-kilometres event, clocking three minutes 58.566 seconds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,101 • Total comments across all topics: 280,277,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC