Rowe: Flanders crash won't stop me being my best at Paris-Roubaix
Luke Rowe says that his Tour of Flanders crash isn't going to stop him pulling out all of the stops for this weekend's Paris-Roubaix . Despite losing a fair amount of skin in Sunday's tumble, Rowe has been treating this week as business as usual and has been riding through the pain as the team recced the Roubaix route earlier this week.
