Happy Paris-Roubaix day! Did you watch? Did you love it? Congrats to Greg Van Avermaet, he is having a great year, and dominating the classics, as he dominated today . And wow what a race! Today was Tom Boonen's last day as a professional in the peloton, he finished sixth, not bad , but not on the top step of the podium as he had hoped.

