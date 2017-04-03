Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and (only he knows why!) Lance Armstrong...
Sergio Garcia's dramatic victory at The Masters sparked a stream of tributes on Twitter, with the Spaniard's long wait for a first major title adding to the mood of delight after his epic win at Augusta. http://www.independent.ie/sport/golf/rory-mcilroy-tiger-woods-and-only-he-knows-why-lance-armstrong-lead-the-tributes-to-masters-champion-sergio-garcia-35609078.html Sergio Garcia's dramatic victory at The Masters sparked a stream of tributes on Twitter, with the Spaniard's long wait for a first major title adding to the mood of delight after his epic win at Augusta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC