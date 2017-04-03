Rivera seizes Women's WorldTour lead with Flanders win - Women's News Shorts
Coryn Rivera 's string of top results has propelled her to the top of the UCI Women's WorldTour standings. The Tour of Flanders and Trofeo Alfredo Binda winner becomes the second American to lead the series after Megan Guarnier won the inaugural edition.
