Rivera keeps slim lead in Women's WorldTour after Amstel Gold Race
Coryn Rivera battled hard in the women's Amstel Gold Race and her sixth place was enough to keep the WorldTour leader's jersey for at least a few more days. Rivera came into the weekend with a 60-point lead after two WorldTour victories this season at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda and the Tour of Flanders, but now has just 36 points on the ever-consistent Annemiek Van Vleuten, who took third with Kasia Niewiadoma in a photo finish.
