Rivera keeps slim lead in Women's Wor...

Rivera keeps slim lead in Women's WorldTour after Amstel Gold Race

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Coryn Rivera battled hard in the women's Amstel Gold Race and her sixth place was enough to keep the WorldTour leader's jersey for at least a few more days. Rivera came into the weekend with a 60-point lead after two WorldTour victories this season at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda and the Tour of Flanders, but now has just 36 points on the ever-consistent Annemiek Van Vleuten, who took third with Kasia Niewiadoma in a photo finish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people (Oct '16) Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,398,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC