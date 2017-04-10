Rivera: Call me just a sprinter, one ...

Rivera: Call me just a sprinter, one more time

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

With over 70 national titles; a university degree; a pro contract with Sunweb ; and incredible victories in Trofeo Alfredo Binda and the Tour of Flanders Coryn Rivera has already achieved more than most professional riders can even dream of accomplishing. Not only that, but she is re-defining herself as a rider and whatever you do, don't call the 24-year-old just a sprinter because this complete bike racer is taking European racing by storm and the scariest part is that she's only getting started.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,337 • Total comments across all topics: 280,324,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC