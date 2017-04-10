Rivera: Call me just a sprinter, one more time

With over 70 national titles; a university degree; a pro contract with Sunweb ; and incredible victories in Trofeo Alfredo Binda and the Tour of Flanders Coryn Rivera has already achieved more than most professional riders can even dream of accomplishing. Not only that, but she is re-defining herself as a rider and whatever you do, don't call the 24-year-old just a sprinter because this complete bike racer is taking European racing by storm and the scariest part is that she's only getting started.

