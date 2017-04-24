Riders struggle with news of Chad You...

Riders struggle with news of Chad Young's critical injuries

Read more: Cycling News

Coming on the heels of the loss of Steve Tilford and the more distant tragedy of Michele Scarponi's death, the US peloton is reeling from news that Axeon Hagens Berman's Chad Young is not expected to recover from injuries sustained in a crash at the Tour of the Gila. The team issued a press release late Thursday saying that the 21-year-old suffered severe head injuries in the crash that came on a descent during the final "Gila Monster" stage a course that has been beset by bad crashes over the years.

