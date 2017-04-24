Porte moves into contention as Romandie finale looms

Richie Porte moved into contention for the overall win at the Tour de Romandie thanks to a decisive ride through the mountains on stage 4. The Australian finished second to Simon Yates on the climb to Leysin and now sits second overall, 19 seconds off Yates' race lead with just Sunday's 18.3km time trial around Lausanne remaining. By the time Porte sprung into action on Saturday, Yates had flown and opened up a 45 second gap by the time the riders hit the final climb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.