Pinot, Dennis, Thomas and Dombrowski ...

Pinot, Dennis, Thomas and Dombrowski face off at the Tour of the Alps

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cycling News

The peloton heads out above the starting town of Limone sul Garda during stage two of the 2014 Giro del Trentino Cadel Evans of Australia and BMC Racing Team races ahead of Fabio Duarte Arevalo of Colombia during stage four of the 2014 Giro del Trentino The Giro del Trentino was traditionally an important stepping stone for many of the big-name Giro d'Italia contenders, and the Tour of the Alps the new, longer version of the race created thanks to a tie-up with Tyrol, Sudtirol and Trentino in a cross-border Euro region will reveal the strength and ambitions of Rohan Dennis , Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa , Thibaut Pinot , Pierre Rolland , Davide Formolo and Joe Dombrowski , with just 18 days before the Grande Partenza of the 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia on May 5. Team Sky seems set to start the Tour of the Alps with the handicap of just six riders instead of the usual eight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,533 • Total comments across all topics: 280,373,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC