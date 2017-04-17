Pinot, Dennis, Thomas and Dombrowski face off at the Tour of the Alps

The peloton heads out above the starting town of Limone sul Garda during stage two of the 2014 Giro del Trentino Cadel Evans of Australia and BMC Racing Team races ahead of Fabio Duarte Arevalo of Colombia during stage four of the 2014 Giro del Trentino The Giro del Trentino was traditionally an important stepping stone for many of the big-name Giro d'Italia contenders, and the Tour of the Alps the new, longer version of the race created thanks to a tie-up with Tyrol, Sudtirol and Trentino in a cross-border Euro region will reveal the strength and ambitions of Rohan Dennis , Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa , Thibaut Pinot , Pierre Rolland , Davide Formolo and Joe Dombrowski , with just 18 days before the Grande Partenza of the 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia on May 5. Team Sky seems set to start the Tour of the Alps with the handicap of just six riders instead of the usual eight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.