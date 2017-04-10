Pidcock claims Paris-Roubaix junior title
Pidcock took off alone on the key Carrefour de l'Arbre sector of pave, 15 kilometres from the finish of the 111km race. He was able to celebrate with the crowds in the Roubaix velodrome.
