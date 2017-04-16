Philippe Gilbert wins royal sprint to...

Philippe Gilbert wins royal sprint to claim Amstel Gold Race

VOLKENBURG, Netherlands - Philippe Gilbert's renaissance continued Sunday as the Belgium champion won a two-man sprint to claim a fourth victory in the Amstel Gold Race classic.

