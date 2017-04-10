Philippe Gilbert wins royal sprint to claim Amstel Gold Race
Philippe Gilbert's renaissance continued Sunday as the Belgium champion won a two-man sprint to claim a fourth victory in the Amstel Gold Race classic. The 34-year-old former world champion, who also won the Tour of Flanders earlier this month, produced a strong final push to catch former winner Michal Kwiatkowski, who launched the sprint with about 300 meters left.
