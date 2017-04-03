Paris-Roubaix cobbles given new colour coding
The organisers of Paris-Roubaix carried out their traditional final reconnaissance of the race route on Monday, confirming a total of 55km of cobbles during Sunday's 257km race. A new colour-coding system has also been created to highlight the difficulty of the 29 sectors of pave.
