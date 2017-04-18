Olympic, Tour de France and world champions on start line for Tour de Yorkshire

The peloton makes it way through the Yorkshire countryside during last year's Tour de Yorkshire. Picture: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com RACE organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and ASO have announced a host of big-name riders for the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire - with Tour de France winner Luke Rowe and world sprint stars Nacer Bouhanni and Caleb Ewan among those set to compete.

