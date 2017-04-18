Olympic, Tour de France and world cha...

Olympic, Tour de France and world champions on start line for Tour de Yorkshire

21 hrs ago

The peloton makes it way through the Yorkshire countryside during last year's Tour de Yorkshire. Picture: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com RACE organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and ASO have announced a host of big-name riders for the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire - with Tour de France winner Luke Rowe and world sprint stars Nacer Bouhanni and Caleb Ewan among those set to compete.

