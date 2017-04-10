Offredo: I was attacked while training

Yoann Offredo posted photos to social media on Monday depicting the aftermath of what he says was an attack during a training ride. The 30-year-old Frenchman, who earlier this month finished 14th at both the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, said via Facebook that he was the victim of an assault with a blade and a baseball bat while he was out riding with two friends.

