Nibali encourages Aru to try Giro d'Italia
Vincenzo Nibali has encouraged Fabio Aru not to give hope of riding the Giro d'Italia despite his Italian rival being diagnosed with a knee problem and the Astana team announcing that Aru will not be part the team that lines up in Sardinia on May 5. Aru crashed last week after his tyre blew out on a descent while he was training at altitude for the Giro d'Italia. On Monday he visited a specialist in Milan, who diagnosed 10 days complete rest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC