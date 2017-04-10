Nibali encourages Aru to try Giro d'I...

Nibali encourages Aru to try Giro d'Italia

8 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Vincenzo Nibali has encouraged Fabio Aru not to give hope of riding the Giro d'Italia despite his Italian rival being diagnosed with a knee problem and the Astana team announcing that Aru will not be part the team that lines up in Sardinia on May 5. Aru crashed last week after his tyre blew out on a descent while he was training at altitude for the Giro d'Italia. On Monday he visited a specialist in Milan, who diagnosed 10 days complete rest.

